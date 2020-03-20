Gaston man identified as victim of head-on collision in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a head-on collision that happened Thursday morning at the 1000 block of Woodtrail Drive.
Derek Butler, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Officials said the Gaston man was traveling south in a 1990 Ford Ranger when an oncoming Ford F-150 crossed the center line before the two vehicles collided.
The passenger who was traveling with Butler and the driver of the other vehicle were both taken to the hospital to receive medical treatment. Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of the F-150 is in serious condition.
Authorities said Butler was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
SCHP continues to investigate the collision.
