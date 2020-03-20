Chapin mayor declares state of emergency, restricts Town Hall access

CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - The mayor of Chapin has declared a state of emergency amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Friday, the town released the order from the mayor. Read it in full here.
The mayor has reduced the hours of operation for Chapin’s Town Hall, which will be minimally staffed during the state of emergency. The order also limits transactions residents need to make at Town Hall to online payments, or use of a deposit box.
Also, municipal court proceedings are postponed and boards and commission hearings are canceled until the state of emergency is lifted.
