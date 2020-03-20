Boston, Harris named AP All-Americans for Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The season may have come to an abrupt end for top-ranked South Carolina, but the work Tyasha Harris and Aliyah Boston did on the floor didn’t go unnoticed.
The South Carolina duo AP All-America honors this season. Boston was named to the AP All-America second team while Harris ended her career at Carolina as a member of this year’s All-America third team.
Boston finished the year with 13 double-doubles while averaging 12.5 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. The freshman was named this season’s SEC Freshman and Defensive Player of the Year while securing a spot on the all-conference first team. Boston finished the year sixth overall in the nation in field goal percentage (.608) and 21st in blocks per game (2.6).
Harris was also named to the All-SEC first-team. The senior guard helped the Gamecocks secure the SEC regular-season and tournament championships while averaging a career-high 12 points per game and a conference-best 5.7 assists per contest. Harris also earned a spot on the SEC All-Tournament Team in her final year with the Gamecocks.
The Gamecocks finished the year with a 32-1 record while coming away with the No. 1 ranking in the AP and the coaches’ polls this year.
