10-yr-old Amirah Watson found safe after missing for more than 6 weeks; mother arrested

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 10-year-old girl missing and believed to be with her non-custodial mother for more than a month has been found safe at a relative’s house in Georgia, Sheriff Leon Lott said.
Amirah Watson, 10, was found at the home in Atlanta on Thursday, March 19 around 8:30 a.m., according to a release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Her mother, Tynesha Brooks, 41, was also at the home and was arrested on warrants.
Amirah was last seen on Jan. 31 at a meeting point in Dillon County, South Carolina where her father took her to meet her mother for a visit.
Her father lives in North Carolina and her mother lives in Richland County.
Brooks was supposed to take Amirah back to her father on Sunday, Feb. 2 -- but she didn’t show.
Police have been searching for the 10-year-old since, and issued a warrant for her mother’s arrest on charges of not returning a child within 72 hours per custody order.
Amirah is now heading to reunite with her father, who has primary custody, deputies said.
Brooks will be extradited to Dillon County to face those charges.
The U.S. Marshals South East Regional Fugitive Task Force; the U.S. Marshals, District of South Carolina; the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division and the Richland County Sheriff’s Fugitive Task Force assisted in tracking down Amirah and her mother.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.