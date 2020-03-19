S.C. governor asks colleges to complete semester online as 21 more COVID-19 cases reported

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s governor announced a new executive order Thursday as cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, continue to increase in the state.
Gov. Henry McMaster and public health officials from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) are speaking Thursday from the state’s Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.
McMaster has called for all public colleges and universities in the state to determine which employees are needed to ensure classes can continue online for the rest of the semester.
Around the same time as the news conference, the University of South Carolina confirmed its students will finish the semester through virtual learning and not in-person classes.
UofSC also postponed graduation.
The governor’s latest executive order also cut some red tape related to unemployment benefit, hoping to speed those up for people in need. It also mandates non-essential state employees, as decided by their supervisor, stay home.
DHEC announced 21 new cases Thursday across 17 counties. Here is the breakdown by county:
- Kershaw: 29
- Richland: 8
- Beaufort: 7
- Greenville: 7
- Horry: 6
- Charleston: 5
- Lexington: 5
- Anderson: 3
- Lancaster: 3
- Abbeville: 1
- Calhoun: 1
- Dorchester: 1
- Fairfield: 1
- Lee: 1
- Saluda: 1
- Spartanburg: 1
- York: 1
There is a patient with COVID-19 at a hospital in Sumter, Prisma Health confirmed, even though DHEC has not reported a case in that county.
To clarify, DHEC said the cases are reported based on where the patients live -- not where they are receiving treatment.
DHEC said its lab has conducted more than 900 tests at this point.
Dr. Linda Bell, the state epidemiologist with DHEC, said people should not be concerned about shopping in public settings like grocery stores. She said the agency has gotten many questions about this -- but brief contact in public settings is not considered a high risk exposure for everyone.
She also urged people to stay calm as more cases are reported, because the numbers will keep going up.
“Don’t overreact as cases increase,” she said.
The governor also wanted to ensure the public will be safe during this outbreak. Part of his most recent executive order directs law enforcement to “vigorously enforce laws to prevent looting, robbery, thefts and acts of violence during this emergency.”
McMaster also pointed out resource officers from schools and other government buildings are now available to help keep public safe.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the coronavirus is spread mainly from person-to-person by those in close contact, or through coughing and sneezing by someone who’s infected.
Symptoms of coronavirus can show up between two and 14 days of exposure, health officials say. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But some severe cases can lead to death.
Those who are at the highest risk of developing a serious cases of COVID-19 are the elderly and those who are already being treated for chronic medical diseases.
Young people who contract the virus are not likely to have a serious case, research shows.
Doctors say there is not currently a treatment or vaccine for COVID-19, but over-the-counter medications, like cold and cough medicines, can help treat symptoms of the virus.
The mortality rate for people with the virus has been widely reported around 2 to 3%, but health experts note the actual percentage is not that high, as not all cases are diagnosed or reported.
The rate is higher than the flu, which kills on average about 0.1% of people who get it, based on a 10-year average of data from the CDC.
Anyone with concerns about their health, or who believes they are showing symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider.
People with general questions about coronavirus should call the DHEC Care Line at 855-472-3432. The line is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. Callers are urged to be patient as call volumes are high.
People without a doctor can take advantage of free online screening from Prisma Health and the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC).
MUSC has an online platform to aid with coronavirus diagnosis and care. Go to musc.care and access the COVID-19 platform. The service is free with code: COVID19.
Prisma Health also has a free virtual visit, which allows patients to video conference with a doctor instead of coming into a facility. The goal is to keep patients who don’t need to be treated at a hospital at home. Go to primsahealth.org/virtual-visit and use promo code COVID19 for a free virtual visit.
