S.C. emergency funding bill to fight coronavirus passes, heads to governor’s desk

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina House of Representatives approved an emergency funding bill previously passed by the Senate on Thursday afternoon.
House members voted unanimously to approve the legislation.
The bill is now headed to the governor’s desk for his approval.
It would allocate $45 million to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
The money would come from the state’s contingency reserve fund. Lawmakers said right now the fund has $349 million waiting to be allocated.
DHEC said some of that $45 million would allow the agency to hire more people, buy more protective equipment, pay for staff support, finance an education campaign, cover the costs of quarantine and transportation and any other unexpected expenses related to fighting the coronavirus.
Gov. Henry McMaster plans to address the public at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, along with members of DHEC. Click or tap here to watch that live stream.
