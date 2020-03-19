RCSD arrest man wanted for sexual assault of 13-year-old girl

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man wanted for 3rd-degree criminal sexual assault of a minor.
On Dec. 7, 2019, Charles Eugene McKnight forcibly grabbed a 13-year-old and put his hand down her pants with the intent to arouse himself, reports say.
McKnight was taken into custody at approximately 7:30 p.m. on the 6100 block of Farrow Road without incident on March 18th.
Officials say McKnight has been transported to the Alvin S. Glen Detention Center.
