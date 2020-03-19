Man found guilty of shooting, paralyzing UofSC student to receive new trial

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The man found guilty of shooting and paralyzing a University of South Carolina student in 2013 is getting a new trial.
The South Carolina Supreme Court overturned Michael Juan Smith’s conviction in new documents filed today.
Smith was found guilty of felony attempted murder in August 2015. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
The Supreme Court noted a few reasons behind its new ruling.
The first is that Smith claims he fired shots in Five Points in self-defense against a group of men when a bullet struck Martha Childress, a freshman at the time. The shooting left Childress paralyzed.
The court overturned his conviction because Smith was tried for attempted murder against Childress not the men he claims were the threat.
The court noted the facts of this case are tragic and heartbreaking but some of the testimony allowed in the trial was “prosecutorial overreach.”
