Homes evacuated due to large natural gas leak near Masonic Lodge in Cayce

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - First responders evacuated homes following what they call a large natural gas leak in Cayce.
Around 9:15 a.m. Thursday, a resident alerted authorities to a strong smell of gas near the Masonic Lodge at 12th Street and Holland Avenue, a spokeswoman for the City of Cayce said.
Officers with the Dept. of Public Safety went to homes within a one-block radius of the lodge and ordered residents to evacuate.
Seven homes were evacuated, officials said.
While the source of the leak is still unknown, Dominion Energy crews are on scene and gas has been turned off to the lodge.
Roads are closed in the area, including 12th Street from Naples Avenue to Walter Price Road, Holland Avenue down Poplar Street and all side streets within a one block radius.
Avoid the area.
City officials said they will share an update when it’s safe for residents and drivers to return to the area. This story will be updated.
