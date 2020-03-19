Gov. Henry McMaster to update public on coronavirus response at 4:30 p.m. Thursday

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s governor will address the public Thursday evening to share an update on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Gov. Henry McMaster and public health officials from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) are set to speak at 4:30 p.m. Thursday from the state’s Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.
Watch a live stream of the briefing right here, on air, on the WIS News app and the WIS News Facebook page.
As of Wednesday, DHEC has confirmed 60 cases of coronavirus in South Carolina.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.