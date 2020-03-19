Fort Jackson adds health, safety measures due to COVID-19 pandemic

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WIS) - Leaders at Fort Jackson are implementing additional health and safety measures for soldiers, families, civilian employees, and members of the local community.
Starting on March 19, Department of the Army Security Guards will conduct health and wellness assessments for all personnel entering Fort Jackson at each gate. This assessment includes a temperature check as well as questions regarding possible symptoms.
Officials said Gate 5, which is located on Semmes and Leesburg Road, was closed until further notice in an effort to offer enough staffing for the additional protective measures at the other gates. Officials added Gate 1 (Jackson Boulevard), Gate 2 (Forest Drive), and Gate 4 (Boyden Arbor Road) will stay open with normal hours.
Also, any Defense Biometric Identification System (DBIDS) cardholders will retain access to the base if they fall into the following categories:
- approved contractors
- caregivers
- government housing residents
- department of defense family
- dependent agents caring for family
- mission support personnel
DBIDS cardholders who are not members of the previously mentioned categories will have access suspended beginning Thursday. However, retirees, family members, and others with government ID cars will not be affected by this.
“This is necessary as we continue to monitor the latest updates and information about the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. “We continue to follow our detailed plans and tiered approach in regard to our escalation measures.”
At this time, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Fort Jackson.
