First Alert Forecast: Tracking warm temps and our next chance of rain

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for more warm weather, but it won’t last long. We’re tracking cooler temperatures and rain on the way.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Patchy areas of fog are possible late tonight into Friday morning. Lows will be in the 60s.
· Expect another warm day for Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s under a mix of clouds and sun. A late day shower or storm could develop.
· We’ll see unsettled weather this weekend with a chance of rain. Highs will fall from the low 80s on Saturday into the low 60s on Sunday.
· More showers are possible from Monday through Wednesday.
· Highs will be back in the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Patchy areas of fog are possible late tonight into early Friday morning. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s.
On Friday, expect another warm with high pressure offshore and a warm front to our north. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s. We'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A late day shower or storm could develop. Rain chances are around 20% for now. We'll watch it closely for you.
The cold front will move into the Midlands Saturday. We'll have warm temperatures again. Highs will be in the low 80s. A few isolated to widely scattered showers are possible. Rain chances are around 20%.
Rain chances will go up to 50% by Sunday. There could be some heavier downpours at times. No Alert Day has been posted, but we’ll keep you updated. High temperatures will drop into the lower 60s.
More showers are possible Monday through Wednesday. Highs will be in the 60s on Monday, then rise into the 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tonight: Clouds Around. Patchy Fog. A Mild Night. Low temperatures in the mid 60s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Late Day Shower or Storm (20%). Warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 80s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the low 60s.
Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the mid 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. More Showers (40%). Highs in the low 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Shower (40%). Highs in the mid 70s.
