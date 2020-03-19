First Alert Forecast: Spring Arrives Today! And It Will Feel Very Spring-Like!

By Tim Miller | March 19, 2020 at 5:04 AM EDT - Updated March 19 at 5:04 AM

Spring Is Here! And Temperatures Will Be Warm!

Enjoy warm Temperatures today, the first day of Spring, as well as tomorrow before we start to see cooler conditions by the weekend. A Cold front will move through state by Saturday afternoon, temperatures will fall from the 80s today and Friday to the 70s and MUCH cooler air moves in by Sunday, Highs will be int eh 50s with scattered showers likely.

We’ll remain cool with showers around for Monday. Skies will slowly clear and we’ll be back to the 70s by Wednesday next week.

Weather Highlights:

- Very warm with above normal temperatures today and Friday with Highs middle 80s

- Much cooler by the weekend with a better chance of showers by Sunday

Forecast:

Today: Morning clouds then becoming Partly cloudy, very warm. Highs middle 80s

Tonight: Fair. Lows lower 60s

Friday: Partly cloudy, very warm. Highs middle 80s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers late. Highs upper 70s. Rain chance 20%

Sunday: Cloudy, breezy, much cooler with a 40% chance of showers. Highs upper 50s

