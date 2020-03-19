Day cares making changes to deal with coronavirus outbreak

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Day care centers around the Midlands are making changes, creating new social distancing measures, and adjusting the way kids enter the facilities.
As these changes are put in place, child care workers are now grappling with whether or not to keep their doors open.
“We can’t close because they need somewhere to bring their children and they don’t all have family or back up people here in the area,” said Lucy Adams, the director of Little People’s Day Care. “So our doors are going to stay open as long as they can.”
Lucy Adams says her family has been in the child care business for almost 50 years, and they have never had to deal with something like this outbreak. Because of that, Little Peoples is increasing daily room sanitizations and the number of times the kids wash their hands.
“We have asked our parents to only come to the front door. We pick the children up from the front door and we take them to the classroom, and then the parent calls when they are on the way, and we get them from the classroom and bring them to the front door so the parents aren’t actually entering the facility,” added Adams
Little Peoples has also cut down on the number of kids allowed inside the building, asking parents who are working from home or have alternative options for childcare to not bring their kids in.
Adams says the services day care centers provide to some families is critical.
"We still want to open for our Doctors, our nurses, our emergency personnel. They have to have someone take care of their children," said Adams.
Parents in the area appreciate the help because of the stress that comes from balancing work while trying to take care of kids
“I’m sure they’re worried and they’re having to stay out of work,” said one parent.
Little People’s Day Care is licensed to hold 179 children in their building but they have cut that number down to just 53.
As for the families who are not bringing their kids to Little People’s Day Care because of the coronavirus, Lucy Adams says they will not be charged for that time or lose any of their spots at her center. Something we have heard has been happening at a number of other centers around the Midlands.
