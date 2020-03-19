Camden enacts curfew to minimize community spread of COVID-19

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Camden has enacted a curfew beginning March 19 after its mayor, Alfred Drakeford declared a state of public emergency related to the spread of coronavirus in the city.
The curfew will begin at 10 p.m. and end at 5 a.m.
Those excluded from the curfew include police officers, firefighters, emergency services personnel, doctors, nurses, health-care providers, persons traveling to or from work and those with life-threatening conditions who require medical assistance.
Due to concerns over community spread of COVID-19 within the workplace, the City of Camden strongly requests that employees for all businesses, as applicable, transition to a remote work model, or work from home. The city requests that no social gatherings be held anywhere in the City until further notice.
All City of Camden facilities, excluding City Hall and the Camden Police Department headquarters, will be closed to the public until further notice. Public access to City Hall will be restricted to the south entrance, nearest the Finance Department. All city business with the clerk’s office, court, and building department can be handled at the Finance Department.
Residents are encouraged to call City Hall at 803-432-2421 prior to visiting, to determine if staff would be able to assist you over the phone. Public access to the police department will be restricted to the front lobby.
The City of Camden utility and sanitation operations will be maintained and serviced as normal. Municipal court has been suspended through April 1st. The Kershaw County government has activated a COVID-19 hotline. The public is encouraged to call the COVID-19 hotline at 803-425-7242.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the coronavirus is spread mainly from person-to-person by those in close contact, or through coughing and sneezing by someone who’s infected.
Symptoms of coronavirus can show up between two and 14 days of exposure, health officials say. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But some severe cases can lead to death.
Those who are at the highest risk of catching COVID-19 are the young, the elderly and those who are already being treated for chronic medical diseases.
Young people who contract the virus are not likely to have a serious case, research shows.
Doctors say there is not currently a treatment or vaccine for COVID-19, but over-the-counter medications, like cold and cough medicines, can help treat symptoms of the virus.
The mortality rate for people with the virus has been widely reported around 2 to 3%, but health experts note the actual percentage is not that high, as not all cases are diagnosed or reported.
The rate is higher than the flu, which kills on average about 0.1% of people who get it, based on a 10-year average of data from the CDC.
Anyone with concerns about their health, or who believes they are showing symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider.
People with general questions about coronavirus should call the DHEC Care Line at 855-472-3432. The line is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. Callers are urged to be patient as call volumes are high.
People without a doctor can take advantage of free online screening from Prisma Health and the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC).
MUSC has an online platform to aid with coronavirus diagnosis and care. Go to musc.care and access the COVID-19 platform. The service is free with code: COVID19.
Prisma Health also has a free virtual visit, which allows patients to video conference with a doctor instead of coming into a facility. The goal is to keep patients who don’t need to be treated at a hospital at home. Go to primsahealth.org/virtual-visit and use promo code COVID19 for a free virtual visit.
For more information on COVID-19, click or tap here to visit the CDC’s website.
