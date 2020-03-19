AARP to host ‘town hall’ phone call on coronavirus concerns for S.C. seniors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Top health officials will join the governor and AARP to help address concerns of seniors in South Carolina related to the new coronavirus, or COVID-19.
The phone call, which any member of the public can join, will happen Friday, March 20 at 9:50 a.m.
According to the CDC, seniors, especially those with underlying health issues such as heart disease, lung disease and diabetes, are at the highest risk to develop a severe or possibly deadly case of the coronavirus.
To help older people in South Carolina understand the virus, Teresa Arnold, State Director of AARP SC, will host the hour-long call.
It will feature comments from officials, and a question-and-answer period for those who call in.
Arnold will be joined by the following officials on the call:
- Gov. Henry McMaster
- Rick Toomey, Director of SCDHEC
- Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist at SCDHEC
- Connie Munn, Director of the Department on Aging
- Dr. Timothy J. Lyons, former Chief Endocrinologist at MUSC and now the Executive Medical Director for Diabetes Free SC
AARP SC said it will automatically call its 80,000 members to join the call, but others can call in, as well.
Dial 877-229-8493 and use the PIN 114681 on Friday around the time of the call.
Anyone who has issues connecting should email pcobb@aarp.org or jmeyers@aarp.org.
