What you need to know about COVID-19 testing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Tuesday, during a press conference held by Governor Henry McMaster, health officials announced that 456 people have now been tested through DHEC for COVID-19. Officials said that 47 of those people have tested positive.
However, additional people might have tested negative for the coronavirus in South Carolina because state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said that DHEC only requires the private labs, that have begun rolling out FDA approved coronavirus test kits nationwide, to report positive tests for the coronavirus, rather than both negative and positive tests.
Private labs just started rolling out their own testing kits this week, it’s still unclear how many of those labs are offering tests in South Carolina.
Dr. Bell also said during the press conference that DHEC’s guidelines for doctors on which patients are recommended for coronavirus testing have not changed. Those guidelines are that an individual has a fever and respiratory symptoms and those symptoms cannot be diagnosed as anything else, the individual has traveled internationally in the last 14 days, or the individual has had known contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.
“What we have communicated to providers is to stick as closely as possible to the criteria for the presence of symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath, a history of travel, but at the healthcare providers discretion, it is up to them to make the final decision as to whether or not there is some gray area in terms of them meeting that criteria and so it is the healthcare provider that is making the decision ultimately about testing but we do want to encourage individuals not to seek testing unnecessarily,” Dr. Bell said.
Lynn Weeks, a Camden resident, who said that she contracted the virus from a friend she saw while dining at a restaurant on February 28th said there needs to be more testing available to the public. She said she went to three restaurants, four businesses, and 2 doctor’s offices before finding out on March 6th that she had tested positive for the coronavirus.
She said she only found out that she might have the coronavirus when her husband, Donnie Weeks, called to check on their friend because they knew she had been sick and they told him that she had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Weeks said she never had a fever, but she did have a cough and extreme fatigue. Weeks also said she has heart disease and diabetes.
When she called DHEC and mentioned she had been in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus, they recommended that she get tested. Weeks said when her test came back positive she reached out to every business, restaurant, and person that she came in contact with.
She has been in quarantine since the 6th, but she says she believes there needs to be more widespread testing so that people know earlier that they might be contagious.
“HIPPA requires the medical community to be so quiet about everything but we walked around a week not knowing that we had been exposed and we, therefore, exposed 15-20 people so our concern has been we feel like these people needed to know so they don’t all of the sudden get sick and find out what happened to him,” Weeks said.
She said that everyone she contacted in the community has been gracious and kind and that she’s been getting better with every passing day.
Lynn said her husband, Donnie Weeks, has been under voluntary-quarantine, but DHEC officials told him he didn’t need to be tested for the coronavirus since he didn’t have any of the symptoms.
Weeks said she tried to follow-up with DHEC about what the process is for being released from quarantine and getting re-tested, but she hasn’t been given a clear answer other than to contact her
Today Dr. Bell said at the press conference what DHEC’s policy is for patients getting retested that patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus must be symptom-free, but at this time it is not mandatory for patients to be re-tested after they are symptom-free and are done with the quarantine.
