Sumter County officials declare state of emergency

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Council passed a state of emergency regarding the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, during a meeting Wednesday.
Council members voted unanimously to approve the declaration.
It gives Sumter County Administrator Gary Mixon the ability to take "any necessary actions for protections of the health, safety and welfare of Sumter County citizens and visitors including, but not limited to, the following:
- Utilize all available resources of county government as reasonably necessary to cope with the COVID-19 emergency: and
- Transfer the direction, personnel or functions of county departments and agencies or units thereof for purposes of facilitating or performing emergency services as necessary or desirable; and
- Contract, requisition and compensate for goods and services from public and private sources; and
- Prescribe routes, modes of transportation and destinations in connection with evacuations or relocations, if any: and
- Suspend or limit non-emergency activities and prohibit public assemblies; and
- Any and all other actions deemed necessary by the Administrator for the preservation of the health, safety and welfare of citizens, residents, and visitors of Sumter County, South Carolina."
“We may have some difficult days ahead but I know the citizens of Sumter County are resilient and patient and we will all have to pull together until we are through this emergency,” Mixon said.
The state of emergency will last until “emergency conditions associated with COVID-19 have subsided and the emergency activities of Sumter County are no longer necessary to protect the life and property of our citizens.”
