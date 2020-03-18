Sumter County deputies seized more than 4 pounds of suspected marijuana

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Department has seized more than four pounds of marijuana after a man attempted to evade a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon.
According to reports, 23-year-old Christopher Pressley-Council crossed the center line after noticing a marked vehicle traveling north on U.S. 521.
The deputy in the vehicle attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however, Pressley-Council failed to stop for the blue lights and siren. He began to speed at more than 100 mph in the middle lane of the road.
The deputy initially stopped pursuing Pressley-Council for the safety of the public but turned his blue lights and siren back on after Pressley-Council ran traffic lights on Mason Road and almost causing a collision.
Pressley-Council then wrecked his vehicle on Ebenezer Road and Camden Highway and fled on foot. Deputies set up a perimeter to look for him and later heard a resident in the area yell that he had Pressley-Council at gunpoint on his front porch.
Pressley-Council was taken into custody. The resident told deputies Pressley-Council offered him $2,000 to hide him in the house.
Pressley-Council was transported to Prisma Health Toumey for possible injuries sustained during the wreck.
Deputies noticed an overwhelming odor of marijuana coming from inside Pressley-Council’s vehicle and saw a vacuum-sealed bag containing suspected marijuana on the driver’s side floorboard and a digital scale on the front passenger seat when reaching inside to turn the car off.
Approximately 4.3 pounds of suspected marijuana was removed from the vehicle.
Pressley-Council was transported from Prisma Health Tuomey Hosptial to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. He is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension, and distribution of marijuana.
