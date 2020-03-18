Summerville Medical Center patient tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials at Summerville Medical Center say a patient there tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
Hospital spokesperson Kelly Bowen said the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control notified the facility about the test Tuesday night.
"We were notified by the Health Department that we have a patient in our facility who tested positive for COVID-19," Bowen said in a statement. "The patient was in isolation at the time."
Summerville Medical Center has protocols in place to care for patients with infectious diseases, and we have been working diligently to help ensure we’re prepared for COVID-19 cases, Bowen said.
"More than 10 days ago, as we often do during heavy influenza outbreaks, we instituted visitor restrictions," Bowen said. "Visitors and patients are being directed to use specific entrances so they can all be screened."
The hospital has positioned supplies at points of entry, so that any potential symptomatic patient who arrives can be properly masked and immediately isolated, she said.
“We will continue to reinforce infection prevention protocols and are working in partnership with the Health Department and the CDC,” Bowen said.
