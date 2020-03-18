State Supreme Court lists directives regarding trials, hearings during coronavirus pandemic

Bond hearings should be held at least once a day, the State Supreme Court ordered. The court will continue conducting probable cause determinations if a defendant is arrested and jailed on a Uniform Traffic Ticket. Bond courts will also continue to unseal bench warrants or inform defendants of their right to counsel and new court dates. Bond courts will also continue to vacate bench warrants as well. At this time, bond courts will continue to uphold victim’s rights as a victim advocate or notifier must be available for bond hearings.