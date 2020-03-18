SCETV to broadcast curriculum-based programming for students during school closures

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Education has partnered with South Carolina ETV to broadcast curriculum-based programming for students ranging from pre-k through 12th grade.
The partnership for this programming comes after Gov. Henry McMaster ordered schools across the state to close due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“SCETV’s ability to deliver curriculum-based programming into the homes of nearly 800,000 students impacted by statewide school closures will support the efforts of South Carolina educators to reduce the loss of instruction time,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “I appreciate the strong partnership of our agencies that has made this possible for the students, parents and educators of our state.”
This curriculum-based programming, according to officials, will address a wide range of content areas for students, which will align with standards set at state and federal levels. Teachers and parents will have access to supplemental lesson plans and curriculum materials to help students.
Programming will be modified for three days each week beginning March 24 for students from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, the three days may vary from week to week.
Beginning March 18, teachers will have the opportunity to take part in virtual professional development opportunities.
For more information, click this link.
