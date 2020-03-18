Rush’s says employee tested positive for coronavirus in Camden

Restaurant VP said the employee may have been exposed on March 2

Rush’s says employee tested positive for coronavirus in Camden
Rush's Vice President Bill Rademacher said an employee at the chain's Camden location tested positive for the coronavirus. (Source: WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff | March 18, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT - Updated March 18 at 7:13 PM

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Officials announced a Midlands restaurant employee tested positive for coronavirus and are informing customers for their protection and safety.

According to Rush’s Vice President Bill Rademacher, the employee learned of the diagnosis on March 14. Since then, the restaurant has been temporarily closed.

THE LATEST | Coronavirus updates on wistv.com

“At Rush’s, nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our customers, our team, and our neighbors,” Rademacher said in a statement. “We have always used procedures that support our high standards in the areas of cleanliness and health.”

Rademacher said customers who visited the restaurant between March 3 and March 14 may have been exposed to the virus.

MORE | Coronavirus cases in S.C. continue to rise: 60 cases reported in 14 counties

The employee who tested positive may have been exposed to the coronavirus on March 2. The person was not at work when exposed, but at a family gathering, Rademacher said. A member of the employee’s family later tested positive, and that led the employee to be tested.

Other employees who work at the Camden location have been sent home with pay for the next two weeks and asked to self-quarantine, according to Rademacher. Employees are also being asked to inform management of any exposure associated with COVID-19 or about any possible symptoms they may have.

At this point, it is unclear when the restaurant will reopen.

Letter from Rush's to customers by WIS Digital News Staff on Scribd

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.