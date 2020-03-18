RCSD searching for ‘extremely dangerous’ man wanted for armed robbery, kidnapping

Do not approach the suspect if you see him. Instead, call 911 immediately. (Source: RCSD)
By Laurel Mallory | March 18, 2020 at 2:08 PM EDT - Updated March 18 at 2:08 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man wanted on multiple violent warrants is on the run in Richland County, the sheriff’s department said.

Deputies say Travis Walters Jr., 18, broke into a home on Beltline Boulevard on March 5.

He’s wanted on charges of armed robbery, burglary and three counts of kidnapping.

The public should consider Walters “armed and extremely dangerous,” deputies said.

Do not approach him if you see him. Instead, call 911 immediately.

Anyone who knows where Walters may be can submit an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

