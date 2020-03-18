RCSD: Man wanted for sexual assault of 13-year-old girl

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for community assistance to locate a man wanted for 3rd-degree criminal sexual assault of a minor.
On Dec. 7, 2019, Charles Eugene McKnight forcibly grabbed a 13-year-old and put his hand down her pants with the intent to arouse himself, reports say.
Officials say McKnight is known to frequent Bayberry Mews and Bethel Bishop Neighborhoods. He has also gone by the name ‘Lashawn Harley’ in the past.
Anyone with information on McKnight’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
