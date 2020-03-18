RCSD arrests ‘extremely dangerous’ man wanted for armed robbery, kidnapping

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man wanted on multiple violent warrants in Richland County has been arrested, the sheriff’s department said.
Deputies say Travis Walters Jr., 18, broke into a home on the 500 block of Beltline Boulevard on March 5.
He was arrested around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department Fugitive Task Force.
He now faces charges of armed robbery, burglary and three counts of kidnapping.
Walter has been taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
