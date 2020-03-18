RCSD: Arrest made in fatal shooting on Carnegie Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal shooting on Carnegie Street.
On March 18th, 39-year-old Lynwood Small was taken into custody by the Richland County Sheriff’s Fugitive Task Force without incident at 7:30 a.m.
On Feb. 27th, deputies were dispatched to a call of shots fired on Carnegie Street at approximately 6 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a woman who had been shot in the lower body.
Investigators determined that the incident took place in the 2700 block of Brady Street, but the woman walked over to Carnegie Street seeking help. She later died at the hospital from injuries sustained.
Small has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was been transported to the Alvin S. Glen Detention Center.
