Prisma Health North Greenville Hospital transitions to facility for potential COVID-19 patients

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Prisma Health is transitioning its Prisma Hospital in North Greenville into a facility specifically for the care of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients.
Prisma Health hospitals in the Midlands and Upstate will continue to care for potential and confirmed COVID-19 patients. The North Greenville Hospital will give Prisma Health additional capacity if needed.
“We hope it’s not needed, but we want it to be available if we see that it’s necessary,” C. Wendell James III, MD, chief clinical officer for Prisma Health-Upstate said.
“We already had extensive disaster preparedness plans in place, and we have continued to aggressively strengthen them since January when the outbreak first began globally. We want our communities to know that we’re ready – and prepared to meet the need.”
Patients in Long Term Acute Care were moved to the Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital Sunday afternoon, while patients in the North Greenville Hospital’s ICU were moved to other intensive-care units at various Prisma Health locations in the Upstate.
Long Term Acute Care physicians, nurses, therapists and wound-care specialists moved with each patient to provide continued care and help with the transition.
All Prisma Health hospitals have negative pressure rooms already in place, with the capability to add rooms as necessary.
Teams are now modifying North Greenville Hospital’s Long Term Acute Care into several negative-pressure units, which will essentially make each unit a negative-pressure isolation area to prevent the spread of the virus.
Like other hospitals across the system, stringent protocols followed by specially trained team members will help ensure the safety and protection of patients and their caregivers. The area housing the potential COVID-19 patients will be isolated from the rest of the facility and will use a separate entrance.
The Emergency Department and outpatient services (including lab, radiology, ultrasound) at North Greenville Hospital will remain open to the community.
