Patient at Prisma Health Tuomey in Sumter tests positive for COVID-19

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Health care officials at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter confirmed they are caring for a patient with the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
They will not share any further information about the patient due to privacy laws.
Officials did not say when the person tested positive for the virus, or how long they’ve been at the hospital.
“Every day, our team members continue to show up to do what they do best, which is to care for those people who need them the most,” Michelle Logan-Owens, Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital Chief Executive Officer, said. “This meaningful work is who we are, what we do, and these team members are doing it with excellence.”
Hospital leaders said doctors, emergency management and infection prevention teams are working closely with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
When DHEC released the latest number of cases in the state Wednesday, no cases in Sumter County were reported. At this time, it’s unclear if this patient is a new case in South Carolina, or a person from another county.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.