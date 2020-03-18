Man wanted for 2 attempted murders in Bennettsville found dead in Sumter County motel

Sumter County deputies entering motel room where Taylor was found. (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By Kiana Miller | March 18, 2020 at 5:52 AM EDT - Updated March 18 at 5:55 AM

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County Sheriff’s Office found a deceased Bennettsville man in a Sumter County motel on March 17.

Jadarious Taylor was found that morning with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was wanted for two counts of attempted murder. Deputies arrived at the motel to make an arrest.

Bennettsville Police Department advised SCSO that Taylor had shot a woman and a man early Tuesday morning and fled to Sumter County. Warrants were issued for Taylor’s arrest.

SCSO called the SERT team and negotiation team to respond after finding Taylor’s vehicle at a motel on U.S. 15 North. Once deputies arrived at the motel, and before they could make contact with Taylor, they heard a gunshot.

When deputies entered the room they found Taylor dead.

SCSO has advised BPD of the incident and BPD has notified Taylor’s next of kin.

