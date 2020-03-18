Lexington Police arrest violent attempted robbery suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a violent armed robbery that occurred on March 2nd.
Joseph Antonio Drafts, Sr., 46, was taken into custody by the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Department on March 18th. He is facing felony charges of attempted strong-arm robbery, 1st-degree assault and battery, and kidnapping.
The victim told officers that Drafts had given him a ride and drove him to Kettle Court off of West Main Street. Upon arrival, Drafts began assaulting the victim while also trying to take money out of their pocket.
The victim was able to flee from the vehicle but Drafts chased him down and continued to assault him by striking his face and head. The victim refused to give Drafts any of the money so he fled from the scene in a dark red Buick sedan.
Officers observed multiple injuries to the victim’s face and head including a swollen eye socket, cuts and bruising, swelling to the jaw area and blood inside his eyeball.
Drafts is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.
