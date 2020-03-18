KCSO searching for suspects who rammed stolen delivery truck into store

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for two other suspects who rammed a stolen delivery truck int the Elgin Outpost Store on White Pond Road on March 18.
The incident happened around 3:50 a.m.
Surveillance cameras showed three black males at the scene who were unable to get into the store.
One of the subjects was arrested near the store when deputies arrived.
KCSO is currently using K9 Teams to track the other two individuals throughout the Haigs Creek area.
This is a developing story that will be updated once more details are available.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.