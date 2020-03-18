First Alert Forecast: Foggy Start This Morning, Warm Afternoon

Well Above Normal Temperatures Just In Time For Spring
Dense Fog is the issue this morning as a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10AM for all of the Midlands. Lots of moisture around so we’ll see clouds through midday. A warm front will move from South to North today, warmer temperatures and southwest winds will have us pushing the middle 70s by afternoon. A few showers will pop up by afternoon, isolated thunderstorm is possible.
Much warmer tomorrow and Friday, Highs in the middle 80s!
A cold front will move through the state by late Friday night/Saturday morning, temperatures will fall into the 70s and the Wedge sets up for Sunday, clouds, scattered showers and much cooler temperatures as Highs will only reach the upper 50s.
We’ll start to pick up the temperatures as we move into next week.
Weather Highlights:
- Areas of Dense Fog this morning will give way to isolated showers by afternoon. Highs middle 70s
- Much warmer tomorrow and Friday, Highs middle 80s
Forecast:
Today: Dense Fog Advisory until 10AM. Fog and clouds this morning with isolated showers this afternoon. Warm. Highs middle 70s Rain chance 30%
Tonight: Fair. Lows lower 60s
Thursday and Friday: Partly to Mostly cloudy, Highs middle 80s
