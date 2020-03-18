COMET to operate on Saturday schedule due to coronavirus concerns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - To help reduce the spread of COVID-19, officials with the Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority announced the COMET will operate on a Saturday schedule starting March 19.
“The COMET will be reducing its service to a Saturday schedule beginning Thursday, March 19 and utilizing the 35-foot and larger vehicles in its fleet that will allow for social distancing as recommended,” said LeRoy DesChamps, COMET Director of Operations and Administration/COO.
Officials said the COMET will remain operational for essential travel, which includes going out for necessary services and supplies, travel for medical reasons, and to care for the elderly, minors, or those with disabilities. Essential travel also includes travel to work for those who provide support services in critical need areas or providing other necessary functions.
Those who travel on the COMET during this time will not be charged a fare for essential travel.
Passengers are asked to enter and exit the bus using the exit door.
COMET officials said the changes will remain in effect until April 10.
