City of Columbia Animal Services makes operational changes due to coronavirus outbreak

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia’s Animal Services has modified its procedures and schedules due to COVID-19.
Until further notice, the animal shelter will hold regular hours during the week by appointment only. The shelter will also be closed on Saturdays indefinitely. Residents may set an appointment by calling 803-776-7387.
The shelter will allow a maximum of five members of the public in the facility at a time.
Also, Animal Services will also only respond to emergency calls at this time.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.