Benedict College offers emergency travel assistance to help students get home before temporary COVID-19 closing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students attending Benedict College who needed help getting home are getting some assistance.
On Wednesday, Benedict President Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis announced that students with no resources to get home will be offered emergency travel assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am proud to lead an institution where a Board of Trustees demonstrates its commitment to students by contributing their personal financial resources to support our vulnerable students in a crisis,” Dr. Artis said in a Facebook post. “I am proud of our faculty for transitioning to online delivery practically overnight. I am proud of a staff that works non-stop to care for our students. I am proud of the calls and emails and texts I've received from Alumni and community members offering their support. That is what attending an HBCU is all about. We are #HBCUStrong! We are #TheBESTofBC!”
Dr. Artis added that a portion of the emergency travel assistance came from a donation from the Columbia Chapter of the Links. With their help and assistance from the Board of Trustees, some students were able to receive luggage and money to travel home. Some students were also able to use the college’s shuttle service, which took some students to airports in Charleston, Charlotte, and Columbia as well as local train stations and bus stations.
Dr. Artis noted one trustee booked over 45 of the 90 plane tickets that were purchased. There were also four train tickets and five bus tickets purchased for students.
“The transportation, housing, facilities, athletics, campus safety, retention, IT, student health center, HR, finance, academic, student services and administrative teams have worked non-stop for the last 48-72 hours to assist and care for our students. We are far from perfect, we made mistakes, and in hindsight, could have done some things differently,” Dr. Artis said in her post. “After all, we are human beings who were faced with an unprecedented crisis. However, every decision made, every dollar donated, every message drafted, every call made and every meeting held, were done with our students, staff and faculty and their well-being in mind.”
Benedict’s campus will be temporarily closed beginning on March 18 at 5 p.m. tentatively until April 3.
