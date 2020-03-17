9-year-old reported missing in York County found safe

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A 9-year-old girl reported missing by her grandmother in York County has been found safe, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say Skylar Govan was reported missing by her grandmother around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. She was last seen around midnight near McConnells Highway.
Govan is described as being around 5′1″ and 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
The 9-year-old may be wearing a pajama shirt, shorts with an orange stripe and brown boots.
