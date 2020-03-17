Town of Lexington releases precautions for coronavirus outbreak

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Town of Lexington will be restricting public access to its Town Hall for the next two weeks.
They say they will be conducting business through alternate means and public access closure will be re-evaluated on a weekly basis.
All events scheduled for March at the Icehouse Amphitheater have been postponed until further notice.
Anyone who needs to make an in-person payment will need to do so through the dropbox or the drive-through pneumatic tube on the right side of building located at 100 block of Maiden Lane.
