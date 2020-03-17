Town of Chapin modifying services to minimize coronavirus spread

CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - In an effort to protect citizens and minimize the spread of coronavirus, the Town of Chapin will modify some of its services until further notice.
The Town of Chapin will take the following precautionary measures:
- Non-essential town employees will report on staggered schedules or telecommute to minimize person-to-person contact.
- All community room events will be canceled until at least March 28. Access to public buildings will be limited.
- Business license renewal applications can be mailed in. Upon receipt of payment, licenses will be mailed to the owner. If assistance calculating the license amount is needed, please call 803-345-2444.
- Permits, licensing and payment assistance will be handled online or by phone.
- Requests for water to be restored, payment arrangement and delinquency procedures will be modified. Please call 803-575-8042 or go to the Town of Chapin website for more information.
- All meetings of the Town Commissions and Boards are postponed until further notice.
All essential services and personnel will continue to operate, but with caution.
Town of Chapin Police Department:
- All emergency calls will be handled following normal operational protocols.
- Police headquarters lobby will be closed to the public. Citizens will be redirected or screened by staff via intercom and telephone at the main entrance.
- Police staff will triage citizen walk ups and address appropriately on case by case basis.
- Police response will be limited to emergency and in-progress calls.
- Non-emergency calls will be handled by phone.
- Non-emergency police reports will be completed over the phone. If you have a report that you would like to file please contact 803-785-2521.
- In an attempt to increase visibility and to accommodate abnormal business hours and operations of local businesses, additional property checks will be done as call volume allows.
- All ride-alongs will be postponed.
Chapin Water and Sewer
Chapin Water and Sewer says that their standard disinfection and treatment practices are very effective for inactivation and removal of viruses, including coronavirus. Water treatment is provided by the City of Columbia while water distribution is provided by the Town of Chapin.
Plans have been put into place to ensure the supply of clean, safe drinking water and environmental protection through effective management of wastewater.
- All Water and Wastewater Operations will continue.
- In person water and sewer tap sales will be limited. All tap sales should be handled by calling the Utility Department at (803) 345-0416 prior to the office visit.
- Water and sewer monthly user fees maybe paid online, by mail or by using the outside drop box located at the Utility Department Office. In person payments will be limited to employee availability.
- Leak repair, restoration and sewer call response will continue, but on a prioritized basis. There may be a delayed response for minor issues.
- Limit employee-to-employee contact and employee-to-public contact.
Public Works:
- Solid Waste service will run on normal schedules at this time.
- The following essential functions will continue, with any necessary additional safety protocols for staff and adjustments to shifts as needed: performance of maintenance, landscaping, tree trimming and pruning. Public access to Public Works is restricted.
- Employee-to-employee contact and employee-to-public contact will be limited in accordance with appropriate CDC guidelines regarding social distancing.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the coronavirus is spread mainly from person-to-person by those in close contact, or through coughing and sneezing by someone who’s infected.
Symptoms of coronavirus can show up between two and 14 days of exposure, health officials say. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But some severe cases can lead to death.
Those who are at the highest risk of catching COVID-19 are the young, the elderly and those who are already being treated for chronic medical diseases.
Young people who contract the virus are not likely to have a serious case, research shows.
Doctors say there is not currently a treatment or vaccine for COVID-19, but over-the-counter medications, like cold and cough medicines, can help treat symptoms of the virus.
The mortality rate for people with the virus has been widely reported around 2 to 3%, but health experts note the actual percentage is not that high, as not all cases are diagnosed or reported.
The rate is higher than the flu, which kills on average about 0.1% of people who get it, based on a 10-year average of data from the CDC.
Anyone with concerns about their health, or who believes they are showing symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider.
People with general questions about coronavirus should call the DHEC Care Line at 855-472-3432. The line is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. Callers are urged to be patient as call volumes are high.
People without a doctor can take advantage of free online screening from Prisma Health and the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC).
MUSC has an online platform to aid with coronavirus diagnosis and care. Go to musc.care and access the COVID-19 platform. The service is free with code: COVID19.
Prisma Health also has a free virtual visit, which allows patients to video conference with a doctor instead of coming into a facility. The goal is to keep patients who don’t need to be treated at a hospital at home. Go to primsahealth.org/virtual-visit and use promo code COVID19 for a free virtual visit.
For more information on COVID-19, click or tap here to visit the CDC’s website.
