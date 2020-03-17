Supporting local restaurants while following COVID-19 health recommendations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It seems like now, more than ever, we're in a time where we need to think about how to help others. We've all been asked to stay out of large groups to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, and for many, that means eating more meals at home.
While social distancing is critical right now, some local businesses are feeling the negative effects.
Carl Blackstone from the Columbia Chamber of Commerce says there are ways that you can still support your favorite businesses, without putting your health or others at risk.
"For restaurants, get a to-go order, go through a drive-thru, picking up some swag-whether it's just a shirt or coffee mug, but investing back in these local businesses is really important," he said.
Blackstone says if these businesses can't stay open, it hurts more than just the owners.
"It's also their employees, and a lot of those are hourly rate folks," Blackstone said. "So if we're not utilizing the businesses, they're going to go away."
Another suggestion that’s been going around to support these businesses while staying safe: Buy a gift certificate at the business now, so that owners are still making some profit to keep things running...and then later, when we have a greater handle on COVID-19, you can put it to use and treat yourself!
