School districts roll out at-home learning plans

At Richland Two, school leaders said planning for the next two weeks is still a very fluid situation. They added that they did not have an e-learning plan in place, and they are having to both create it and roll it out at the same time. Elementary students in that school district will receive instructional packets that they can either download at home or the school district will provide paper copies that families can pick up at schools. The district is also working to organize bus routes, where those packets can be dropped off to families who can’t get to school to pick them up.