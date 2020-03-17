SCDMV resumes some services, conducting online appointments only

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Beginning Monday, April 6, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will be resuming some services.
One of those services will be administering motorcycle skills testing at branch offices where the service was previously offered. The test will be given by appointment only.
Non-commercial passenger vehicle road tests remain suspended indefinitely.
SCDMV will also resume administering a limited number of road tests for commercial motor vehicle drivers looking to obtain a commercial driver’s license.
The DMV will offer CDL road tests at specific locations by appointment only, using volunteer examiners. The test will be offered as long as volunteer examiners are able to support.
Customers in urgent need of a CDL road test should schedule a CDL appointment on the SCDMV website.
The new appointment system also takes effect on April 6. All SCDMV customers who want to conduct transactions in person will need to schedule an appointment before they arrive.
A link to the new reservation system will be available on the SCDMV webpage at SCDMVonline.com on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
Customers will be able to schedule appointments up to two weeks in advance.
An SCDMV employee will attempt to make contact with customers before their scheduled appointment time to confirm documents required for their appointment and to see if the customer’s transaction can be accomplished online.
Customers without internet access may call 1-803-896-5000 to schedule an appointment at a branch office.
The SCDMV will reduce the number of offices that are open but will maintain operations in at least one office in each county.
Offices providing the most services and with the highest transaction volumes will be open three days per week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Other offices will be open two days per week on Monday and Friday and some offices will be open only on Wednesdays each week.
A complete list of offices with the days they are open can be found online.
