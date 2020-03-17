Richland One working toward e-learning from home for students

"It's something I hope I never experience again," Dr. Brossard added. "Without a doubt, something that's keeping all of us awake at night. They say when you go through periods of crises, people either show their best of their worst. And, I am so proud we have seen the best in so many people. This is a really tough time. We ask the public to be patient with us as we work through this process. We are trying to ensure that no child is left behind."