Richland One working toward e-learning from home for students

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Earlier this evening, Dr. Sandy Brossard, Richland One Chief of Teaching and Learning, shared updates for the e-learning initiative within Richland School District One.
The district will use a combination of learning packets and the use of devices. Teachers will post lesson plans on the school’s website and other platforms for student learning.
The district is also working to ensure all students have access to the internet. They’ll do what it takes to help every child learn. This includes delivering packets or devices to homes for families in need. Dr. Brossard calls this moment in time one the most challenging in her 30-plus years working in education.
"It's something I hope I never experience again," Dr. Brossard added. "Without a doubt, something that's keeping all of us awake at night. They say when you go through periods of crises, people either show their best of their worst. And, I am so proud we have seen the best in so many people. This is a really tough time. We ask the public to be patient with us as we work through this process. We are trying to ensure that no child is left behind."
Richland One teachers will hold virtual office hours for at least three hours daily. And, additional staff within the district will be available for IT support and to address other educational concerns. It's all hands on deck for Richland School District One.
"First and foremost, the parents are the first and most important teachers of their children," Dr. Brossard stated. "We would encourage parents to use these opportunities while they're going to be with their children to support continued learning."
And, Richland One will support the parents and the students throughout this transition to remote learning from home. The district will have all the information on what you need to know on its district web page and school websites.
I did speak with principals from both the Richland and Lexington school districts. They assured me teachers are working diligently to provide quality lesson plans through e-learning.
A couple of parents of school-aged children within the Lexington Two district shared concerns about the temporary situation for their young children. And, perhaps more importantly, how to balance work-life with trying to establish a new learning environment.
"What happens in other households," Winn Fitzgerald said. "We're all different. We're all structured differently with parens raising kids and grandparents raising kids. Will the work be able to get done? Will other kids be ahead of maybe some?"
"I'm going to have to make him sit down in a home environment, which he's not used to doing.," Tara Dickerson said about her son. "He's used to being in the classroom. He's used to having that structure."
Both parents stressed the importance of creating a routine and structure during this challenging time.
