Richland County officials share how agencies are fighting spread of coronavirus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Several officials from different Richland County agencies addressed the public Tuesday afternoon with the latest on how they are responding to threat of COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus.
Sheriff Leon Lott, Council Chair Paul Livingston, Vice Chair Dalhi Myers and County Administrator Leonardo Brown will spoke from the Richland County Council Chambers.
As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, 33 cases of coronavirus have been reported in South Carolina, but none of them are in Richland County at this point.
One person in the state has died after contracting the virus. The person was from Lexington County.
The ordinance temporarily postpones permits for both public and private events, festivals and other private events that would be held on property owned by the city or city-owned property operated by another party.
The ordinance also restricts occupancy for customers in businesses to no more than six people per table with a distance of six feet between tables with the facility holding no more than half of the designated legal capacity deemed by the Fire Marshal. Patrons would also be encouraged to use takeout, drive-thru, and other delivery options.
The ordinance also gives Mayor Benjamin and councilmembers the power to set a curfew in case the recommendations of social distancing are not met.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.