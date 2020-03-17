Officials cancel S.C. Poultry Festival due to coronavirus pandemic

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - With concerns about COVID-19 still looming, officials announced Tuesday that the South Carolina Poultry Festival has been canceled.
“We understand that this cancellation may create a great inconvenience for you; we sincerely apologize for that,” The Steering Committee said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the circumstances are completely beyond our control.”
The Poultry Festival was scheduled to be held in Batesburg-Leesville from May 7-9. However, officials are now looking forward to next year’s Poultry Festival, which is scheduled to take place on May 6-8, 2021.
