'Neighbors Serving Neighbors’: Eggs Up Grill to provide free meals for kids while they are out of school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sticking to their brand motto of “Neighbors Serving Neighbors”, Eggs Up Grill will be providing free meals for kids while they are out of school due to the spread of coronavirus.
At participating restaurants, local owners will provide meals for middle school kids and younger who would not be receiving a school meal through the state or their school program. Kids can pick a free meal from the kids’ menu from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays.
Franchise owners feel as though this helps them to better serve their communities by making sure parents don’t have to worry about their children going hungry.
Participating locations include:
- Albany, Anderson and Boiling Springs
- Camden and Charlotte
- Florence, Fuquay-Varina and McAlister Square-Greenville
- Woodruff Rd.-Greenville, Pelham Rd.-Greenville and Garden City (2520 S. Highway 17)
- Greer, Holly Springs, Irmo, Knightsville and Ladson
- Moore, Mount Pleasant, Powdersville, Spartanburg, Summerville and Sumter.
Check individual restaurant pages for details and restrictions.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.