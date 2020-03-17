NC restaurants and bars to close for dine-in customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gov. Roy Cooper is ordering all restaurants and bars in the state to close for dine-in customers, effective at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Takeout and delivery options can continue at restaurants, Cooper says.
The executive order will include expansion of unemployment benefits to help workers affected by COVID-19.
Forty people have now tested positive for the coronavirus in North Carolina, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
The latest count, updated just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, shows 40 coronavirus cases in North Carolina.
On Friday, figures from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services showed 15 cases across the state, meaning cases have more than doubled in just several days.
Business, including shops and fitness clubs, have closed their doors temporarily.
The state says four of the cases are from Mecklenburg County, which represents two new cases. Watauga County now has a confirmed case, as well. Cabarrus County still has one positive test.
State health officials say we don’t yet have community spread, and that those testing positive have either traveled or have been in contact with someone with coronavirus.
Monday, Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris announced three additional cases in Mecklenburg County, bringing the total to 7 in the county. It’s not clear how many, if any, of those numbers were reflected in the state’s 33 positive cases.
By Tuesday, the North Carolina total had risen to 40 cases.
Other counties with positive tests include: Wake County (14 cases), Forsyth (2), Johnston (2), Harnett (2), Chatham (1), Durham (1), Wayne (1), Craven (1), Onslow (1) and Brunswick (1).
According to Tryon Medical Partners, a patient of who they tested outside one of their facilities has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Tryon Medical Partners say they are opening their first remote testing location Tuesday.
There have been 33 positive tests in South Carolina.
An order for North Carolina remains in place to keep mass gatherings to 100 people or less.
The state now has tests to test 1,300 people, state officials said Monday.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.