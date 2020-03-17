My Take: WIS aims to inform residents with latest information on COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Stories about the Coronavirus are unavoidable right now.
Schools are closed, businesses shut down or operating under modified work plans and sports canceled.
That's the reality of today. We aren't trying to scare anyone. In fact, just the opposite is what we are trying to do. We are simply trying to give you the information as it happens.
Panic makes everything worse. From hoarding toilet paper to overwhelming a health care system and even crushing an economy. Almost nothing good comes from panic. But this new virus has some real risks associated with it, particularly for the older generation.
Sharing information about preventative measures, where the greatest risks lie, and what's going on in our community or our world can help you make your own decisions.
It may even help you avoid contracting the virus. WIS, like most other places, is are taking every step possible to protect our employees and plan for worst-case scenarios. Because we know people count on us to do our jobs. To do them calmly and professionally.
Ultimately society needs us all to do our jobs in order to function. In the past, some of us felt that meant we should go to work even if we were sick. But it was never a good idea, and now we really need to stop doing it. Also, please don’t spread information in your neighborhood or on social media unless you know it to be true.
There are simply way too many false rumors going around and they simply add to the confusion.
WIS will continue to check and verify any information before we publish it on-air or online. I hope you'll continue to count on us for reliable information.
We’re in this for the long haul, but we’ll get through this together.
That’s My Take, What’s Yours?
