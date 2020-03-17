LIST: Columbia-area restaurants participating in curbside or to-go delivery services

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Many restaurants have switched over to no-seating options in their dining rooms to help with social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s a list of restaurants currently participating in carryout orders, curbside delivery, or a combination. This list will be updated as more information becomes available.
Restaurants:
- Halls Chophouse, 1221 Main St.
- The Grand on Main, 1621 Main St.
- Main Course, 1624 Main St.
- Market on Main, 1320 Main St.
- Mellow Mushroom, 1009 Gervais St.
- Cupcake Down South, 1213 Lincoln St.
- The Gourmet Shop, 724 Saluda Ave.
- Backstreets Grill, 2400 Devine St.
- Silver Spoon Bake Shop, 2507 Devine St.
- The Well Cafe, 3000 Rosewood Dr.
- Il Giorgione, 2406 Devine St.
- Village Idiot Pizza
- Il Focolare Pizzeria, 2150 Sumter St.
- Curiosity Coffee Bar, 2327 Main St.
- Spotted Salamander, 1531 Richland St.
- A Peace of Soul, 2338 Main St.
- Tazza Kitchen, 4840 Forest Dr.
- B.L.D. Diner, 4840 Forest Dr.
- The Happy Cafe, 4525 Forest Dr.
- Clean Juice, 5230 Sunset Blvd., Lexington
- Willie Jewell’s BBQ, 105 Saluda Point Ct., Lexington
- Moctezumas Taqueria, 506 Beltline Blvd.
- Tony’s Pizzalicious, 975 Knox Abbott Dr., Cayce
Local beer/wine shops:
- Craft & Draft, multiple locations
- Bottles Beverage Superstore
- Green’s Liquor
- WECO Beer
- River Rat Brewery
- Columbia Craft Brewery
- Palmetto Wine Sellers
- The Vino Garage
