LIST: Columbia-area restaurants participating in curbside or to-go delivery services
March 17, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT - Updated March 17 at 2:46 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Many restaurants have switched over to no-seating options in their dining rooms to help with social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s a list of restaurants currently participating in carryout orders, curbside delivery, or a combination. This list will be updated as more information becomes available.

Restaurants:

  • Halls Chophouse, 1221 Main St.
  • The Grand on Main, 1621 Main St.
  • Main Course, 1624 Main St.
  • Market on Main, 1320 Main St.
  • Mellow Mushroom, 1009 Gervais St.
  • Cupcake Down South, 1213 Lincoln St.
  • The Gourmet Shop, 724 Saluda Ave.
  • Backstreets Grill, 2400 Devine St.
  • Silver Spoon Bake Shop, 2507 Devine St.
  • The Well Cafe, 3000 Rosewood Dr.
  • Il Giorgione, 2406 Devine St.
  • Village Idiot Pizza
  • Il Focolare Pizzeria, 2150 Sumter St.
  • Curiosity Coffee Bar, 2327 Main St.
  • Spotted Salamander, 1531 Richland St.
  • A Peace of Soul, 2338 Main St.
  • Tazza Kitchen, 4840 Forest Dr.
  • B.L.D. Diner, 4840 Forest Dr.
  • The Happy Cafe, 4525 Forest Dr.
  • Clean Juice, 5230 Sunset Blvd., Lexington
  • Willie Jewell’s BBQ, 105 Saluda Point Ct., Lexington
  • Moctezumas Taqueria, 506 Beltline Blvd.
  • Tony’s Pizzalicious, 975 Knox Abbott Dr., Cayce

Local beer/wine shops:

  • Craft & Draft, multiple locations
  • Bottles Beverage Superstore
  • Green’s Liquor
  • WECO Beer
  • River Rat Brewery
  • Columbia Craft Brewery
  • Palmetto Wine Sellers
  • The Vino Garage

