Lexington restaurants offer 10% discount on all orders during coronavirus outbreak

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - With the coronavirus impacting so many small businesses, the Lexington Chamber and Visitors Center met Tuesday with restaurant owners to offer support in this time of need.
Beginning Tuesday, these restaurants will offer discounts for anyone who orders food from their establishments.
Some restaurants are also starting delivery service for customers, and many offer curbside pick-up for to-go orders.
Here’s a full list:
- Alodia’s Cucina Italiana: Offering 10% off orders, beginning delivery service and offering curbside to-go orders.
- Flight Deck Restaurant: Offering curbside pick-up, 10% off orders & beginning delivery service next week
- Mediterranean Cafe: Offering 10% off orders, curbside pick-up ordering available
- Private Property: Offering 10% off orders & to-go orders
- Travinia’s Italian Kitchen: Offering 10% off seated orders, 15% off to-go orders and curbside pickup
- The Root Cellar: Offering 10% off all orders, curbside pickup
- Wings & Ale @ The Dam/Wings & Ale Bush River Rd.: 10% off all orders
- O’Hara’s Public House: 10% off all orders
- Keg Cowboy: Offering to-go orders & fresh bread orders
- Old Mill Brewpub: 15% off all orders & curbside pickup
- Li’s Bar & Grill: offering curbside pickup & outdoor seating
- Lizard’s Thicket: Offering drive-thru and carryout options
- Luce Italian Restaurant: Offering curbside pickup for orders
